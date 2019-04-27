RPF SI merit list 2019 released, how to download

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: The RPF SI merit list 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The Railway Protection Force released the final merit list for the Group A and F candidates. Those candidates in the final merit list will be informed about the time and date for medical examination separately on their registered mobile number. More details are available on rpfonlinereg.org.

How to download RPF SI Merit List 2019:

Go to rpfonlinereg.org

Click on the SI tag

Click on the link provided for SI merit list

Click on your corresponding group

View merit list

Download merit list

Take a printout