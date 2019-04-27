Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
RPF SI merit list 2019 released, how to download
New Delhi
New Delhi, Apr 27: The RPF SI merit list 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.
The Railway Protection Force released the final merit list for the Group A and F candidates. Those candidates in the final merit list will be informed about the time and date for medical examination separately on their registered mobile number. More details are available on rpfonlinereg.org.
How to download RPF SI Merit List 2019:
- Go to rpfonlinereg.org
- Click on the SI tag
- Click on the link provided for SI merit list
- Click on your corresponding group
- View merit list
- Download merit list
- Take a printout