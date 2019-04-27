  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    RPF SI merit list 2019 released, how to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 27: The RPF SI merit list 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    RPF SI merit list 2019 released, how to download

    The Railway Protection Force released the final merit list for the Group A and F candidates. Those candidates in the final merit list will be informed about the time and date for medical examination separately on their registered mobile number. More details are available on rpfonlinereg.org.

    How to download RPF SI Merit List 2019:

    • Go to rpfonlinereg.org
    • Click on the SI tag
    • Click on the link provided for SI merit list
    • Click on your corresponding group
    • View merit list
    • Download merit list
    • Take a printout
    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    rpf

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 7:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 27, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue