Reliance Jio Fiber launched: Data plans, welcome offer, free 4K HD TV and other details here

New Delhi

By Shreya

New Delhi, Sep 05: Reliance Jio on Thursday launched broadband services, offering minimum speed of 100 megabit per second, with plans starting at Rs 699 per month.

The company will also provide high definition set-top box, router, free voice calling anywhere in India, television based video calling and conferencing service, zero-latency gaming and device security of up to five devices in all the plans ranging between Rs 699 and Rs 8,499.

Jio is offering complementary television sets to annual subscribers of broadband plans in the range of Rs 1,299 to Rs 8,499.

JioFiber customers subscribing to Rs 699 plan will get three month complimentary access Jio Cinema and Jio Saavn, while those opting for Rs 849 plan will get three month access to video entertainment apps.

Subscriber of higher plans will get access to annual subscription of leading video entertainment apps bundled in their plans.

Monthly plans

Starting from Bronze (Rs 699 plan) which will offer 100 Mbps of speed with 100GB of data + 50 GB extra.

Silver plan (Rs 899) will offer 100 Mbps of speed with 200GB data + 200GB extra.

Gold plan (Rs 1299) will offer 250 Mbps of speed with 500 GB data + 250GB extra.

Diamond plan (Rs 2499) will offer 500 Mbps of speed with 1250 GB data + 250GB extra.

Platinum plan (Rs 3,999) will offer 1GBPS of speed with unlimited 2,500GB data.

Titanium plan (Rs 8,499) will offer 1GBPS of speed with 5,000GB unlimited data.

Jio will be available to consumers at around 10 percent price from global rates so that it is accessible to everyone and according to every budget and every need.

Long term plans

Users of JioFiber will have 3, 6 and 12-month plans available.

Through the bank tie-up, Jio will provide attractive EMI plans, so that customers will continue to get the benefit of annual plans by paying only monthly EMI.

JIOFIBER welcome offer

Jio Home Gateway

Jio 4K Set Top Box

Television Set (with Gold Plan and above)

Subscribe to your favorite OTT app

Unlimited voice and data