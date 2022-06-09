RBSE Class 10 result 2022 likely to be declared tomorrow

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 09: The Rajasthan Board 10th results 2022 will be announced soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

A confirmation on the exact date and time would be known most likely by the evening of June 9.

Careers360 while quoting sources in the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) said that the result is most likely to be declared by June 10, Friday. If the minister agrees then the result will be announced tomorrow itself the report said.

Over 10 lakh students had enrolled for the RBSE Class 10 exam 2022 this year. The exams were held between March 31 and April 26 2022 in 6,068 examination centres across the state.

The RBSE Class 12th Science, Commerce and Science Results 2022 had earlier been announced. The pass percentage in Science was 97.53 per cent while in Commerce it was 96.53 per cent. In Arts the pass per cent was 96.33.

Last year the Class 10 result were declared on July 30. To pass in the exams students need a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 13:11 [IST]