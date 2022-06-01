YouTube
    RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022 to be declared today by 2 pm

    New Delhi, Jun 01: The RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE). The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The result will be announced by the RBSE administrator, Laxmi Narayan Mantri at a press conference at 2 pm. Following the official announcement at 2 pm on Jun 01, the link to check the result online will be activated.

    This year 2,32,005 candidates have registered for Class 12 Science stream exams and 27,339 for the Commerce stream. The RBSE had conducted the board exams from March 24 2022 to April 26. The board had followed all COVID-19 protocols while conducting the exams. The RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022 once declared will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 8:23 [IST]
