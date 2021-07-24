Rajasthan board 12th result declared: How to check
Jaipur, July 24: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exam results has been released today, July 24, 2021. Students can download marksheet from now onwards at official websites.
As many as 99.7% of the 8.23 lakh students have cleared the exam. Stream-wise, commerce continues to retain the top slot with 99.73% of students clearing the exam. In arts, as many as 99.19% have passed with least performance in science 99.48% students have cleared the exam.
RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021: How to check
- Visit the official web address of RBSE, rajresults.nic.
- On homeoage, look for the class 12 result link
- Next, click on the result link for the respective stream.
- Enter the roll number/ registration number date of birth and required credentials and click on 'submit'.
- The RBSE class 12th result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save a copy for future reference.
RBSE Board 12th Result 2021: Websites to check
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
rbse.org
indiaresult.com
How to check Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 on SMS
RBSE 12th Science result 2021: Type 'RJ12S ROLL NUMBER' and send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263.
RBSE 12th Commerce result 2021: Type 'RJ12C ROLL NUMBER' and send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263.
RBSE 12th Arts result 2021: Type 'RJ12A ROLL NUMBER' and send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263.