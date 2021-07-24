YouTube
    Rajasthan board 12th result declared: How to check

    Jaipur, July 24: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exam results has been released today, July 24, 2021. Students can download marksheet from now onwards at official websites.

    As many as 99.7% of the 8.23 lakh students have cleared the exam. Stream-wise, commerce continues to retain the top slot with 99.73% of students clearing the exam. In arts, as many as 99.19% have passed with least performance in science 99.48% students have cleared the exam.

    RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021: How to check

    • Visit the official web address of RBSE, rajresults.nic.
    • On homeoage, look for the class 12 result link
    • Next, click on the result link for the respective stream.
    • Enter the roll number/ registration number date of birth and required credentials and click on 'submit'.
    • The RBSE class 12th result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Download and save a copy for future reference.

    RBSE Board 12th Result 2021: Websites to check

    rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    rajresults.nic.in

    rbse.org

    indiaresult.com

    How to check Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 on SMS

    RBSE 12th Science result 2021: Type 'RJ12S ROLL NUMBER' and send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263.

    RBSE 12th Commerce result 2021: Type 'RJ12C ROLL NUMBER' and send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263.

    RBSE 12th Arts result 2021: Type 'RJ12A ROLL NUMBER' and send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263.

    Saturday, July 24, 2021, 16:56 [IST]
    X