Rajasthan board 12th result declared: How to check

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

Jaipur, July 24: The Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exam results has been released today, July 24, 2021. Students can download marksheet from now onwards at official websites.

As many as 99.7% of the 8.23 lakh students have cleared the exam. Stream-wise, commerce continues to retain the top slot with 99.73% of students clearing the exam. In arts, as many as 99.19% have passed with least performance in science 99.48% students have cleared the exam.

RBSE, BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official web address of RBSE, rajresults.nic.

On homeoage, look for the class 12 result link

Next, click on the result link for the respective stream.

Enter the roll number/ registration number date of birth and required credentials and click on 'submit'.

The RBSE class 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

RBSE Board 12th Result 2021: Websites to check

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

rbse.org

indiaresult.com

How to check Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021 on SMS

RBSE 12th Science result 2021: Type 'RJ12S ROLL NUMBER' and send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263.

RBSE 12th Commerce result 2021: Type 'RJ12C ROLL NUMBER' and send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263.

RBSE 12th Arts result 2021: Type 'RJ12A ROLL NUMBER' and send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263.

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 16:56 [IST]