Railways on a hiring spree as over 225,000 posts remain vacant

New Delhi, Nov 15: Railway Recruitment Cell under the Ministry of Railways will be inviting online applications from eligible candidates for its 21 RRBs, 17 RRCs, RPF (Railway Protection Force), and several metro rail departments.

According to the most recent information, the railway recruitment board will be publishing Group A, B, C & D posts with more than 225,000 various vacancies of NTPC, ASM, ALP, Safety Staff, TC, Apprentice, JE, etc. in various 21 RRB Regions, 17 RRC Cells, RPF & various Metro railway departments all across India.

RRB Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Applicants do not exceed above 18 years and below 40 years as on cutoff date. According to the norms and regulations of the Central Government Authority, there is an upper age restriction for contestants in the reserved category.

RRB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Interested Candidates must have completed the following qualifications:

Matriculation, SSC, SSLC, or 10th grade pass; 10+2 (Intermediate)

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) 12th grade pass

ITI (Industrial Training Institutes), a diploma in any field, an engineering degree in any field, a postgraduate degree (PG), an undergraduate degree (UG), and a bachelor's degree are all options (B.Tech, BE, BCA, B.Com, BBA, B.Sc, BA, etc.)

Graduate degree (MA, ME, MBA, MCA, M.Sc, M.Tech, M.Com, etc.)

RRB Recruitment 2023 Salary:

In terms of pay scale or compensation, candidates who are hired are guaranteed to get the Best Pay Band + Grade Pay in addition to allowances and other benefits from the relevant boards.

RRB Recruitment 2023 Selection Process:

Selection will be based on, online Preliminary Examination (01st Stage CBT Exam), Online Main Written Examination (02nd Stage CBT Exam), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Computer based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Typing Skill Test, Viva Voce/ Personal Interview (PI), Document Verification (DV), Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME).

Story first published: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 15:56 [IST]