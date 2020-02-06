Railway Phase 2 recruitment 2019 latest news: Expected to begin in May

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 06: The Railway Phase 2 recruitment 2019 will be conducted soon. More details are available on the official website.

The Railway Ministry had promised in January 2019 that the second phase of the recruitment should begin in May 2010 and get completed by July-August 2021. This would be the second recruitment, the first one being the RRB NTPC 2019 and RRC Group D Recruitment 2019. In the first phase the railways would announce 99,000 posts.

The problem however is that there is no update on the RRB NTPC Exam and RRB NTPC Admit Card.

Candidates had to wait longer as the Railways is yet to float the tender to hire a new exam conducting authority. Board officials say that the dates are yet to be finalised. There is no further update and details of the exam conducting authority were not made known.

Although there is no official confirmation, there is a likelihood that the process may begin in March 2020. However an RTI reply from the board said that the exam schedule has not been fixed as yet. The board in its reply said that the dates will be finalised soon and announced on the website.

There are various reasons that has led to the delay. Firstly there were a large number of applications. Second it was the unavailability of good centres to conduct the exams. Third, the application process went on for a long time. Fourth, the centres were booked for the other RRB examinations.

Candidates feel that the board must keep them updated about the ongoing process.

This is a very important process for us and we want to ensure that everything goes on smoothly. The sheer number of candidates who have applied shows how big the process is. We want everything to go on properly and do not want any confusion, a Board official informed OneIndia.

The RRB received a total of 1,26,30,885 applications to fill up 35,208 vacancies. A large number of applications is what led to the delay in the release of the admit card and exam dates.

"It was indicated in the employment notice that the 1st stage computer based test (CBT) is tentatively scheduled between June and September 2019. However, it has been postponed. The revised schedule will be published in the official websites of all RRBs later on," the notice from the Railway Recruitment Board said.