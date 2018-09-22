Rahul Gandhi interacts with academicians, attacks PM at every given opportunity

New Delhi, Sep 22: In what seems as a preparation for the 2019 Loksabha election, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress supremo is meeting every sections of the society and interacting with them. Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (Sep 22) held am interaction session with academicians in Delhi's Siri Fort Auditorium.

Speaking in the interactuion, Rahul Gandhi said that the Indian education system must be allowed to have its own voice and express its own opinion. He malso urged the government to see education as a central part of India's strategic resource. "I understand you feel under pressure, threat and that an ideology is being imposed on you. A country of over a billion people cannot be run with one single idea," he said.

Pointing his attack on Prime Minister Modi, Rahul Gandhi said that, "When Modi ji came to power, an officer was chosen to head SPG. After sometime he told me he was leaving. He said that he had been given a list of ppl RSS wants to put in SPG, and he refused. The Idea is that there shouldn't be an institution that doesn't have tentacles of RSS inside it," he said.

Also read: PM has betrayed Indian soldiers and India's soul: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also called out RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat and said that, "I once heard Mohan Bhagwat say, "We are going to organise the whole nation." Who are you to organise the whole nation, Mr Mohan Bhagwat? Are you some kind of a God? The nation will organise itself," he said.

Work-wise Rahul Gandhi is preparing for the 2019 Loksabha elections where he will be once again facing the Modi led NDA.