Rahu Kala/Rahu Kalam timings today for major Indian cities

New Delhi

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 27: Rahu Kalam timings today for different cities vary as it depends on the time of sunrise. Rahu Kala or Rahu Kalam or the period of Rahu is a certain period of time every day that is considered inauspicious according to Vedic astrology. Rahu Kalam is considered unlucky because it is associated with evil, Rahu. Rahu kaal is calculated by dividing the number of hours between astrological sunrise and sunset by 8. Rahu kaal lasts for a total approximation of 90 minutes, each day, depending on the time of sunrise and sunset.

Rahu Kala timings today (August 27, 2019) for major Indian Cities:

New Delhi - 3:33 PM - 5:09 PM

Mumbai - 3:47 PM - 5:20 PM

Bengaluru - 3:25 PM - 4:58 PM

Chennai - 3:15 PM - 4:47 PM

Kolkata - 2:46 PM - 4:20 PM

Hyderabad - 3:24 PM - 4:57 PM