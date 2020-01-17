Punjab State New Year Bumper 2020 lottery result declared: Check winning numbers

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Punjab State New Year Bumper 2020 lottery result has been declared.The same is available on the official website.

The first prize will be drawn out of the sold tickets only. The draw is being conducted on January 17, 2020.

There are two first prizes of Rs 1.5 crore each and the second is Rs 10 lakhs. The third and fourth prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The results are available on https://punjablottery.in/bumper/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Result-PS-New-Year-Bumper-20-SDLA.jpg.