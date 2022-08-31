DCW wants govt to take steps for women safety

'Sharab' and 'shiksha' scams are Delhi govt's twin towers of corruption, says BJP

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Why you should choose an eco-friendly Ganesha?

PM Kisan eKYC deadline ends today: How to do Aadhaar OTP-based authentication

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 31: The deadline to complete eKYC of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana ends today. Beneficiaries who have not completed the e-KYC process should do so immediately to receive the next instalment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 12th instalment in the first or second week of September. In order to avail this instalment amount, the eligible farmer will have to update their eKYC mandatorily before the August 31, 2022 deadline.

If this is not done, then the farmers will not receive the 12th instalment amount.

What is the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi?

The PM-KISAN is a government scheme launched on 24th February 2019 to supplement the financial needs of land-holding farmers. The financial benefit of Rs 6000/- per year in three equal instalments.

The benefits under the Scheme are transferred to the beneficiaries via Direct Benefit Transfer Mode on receipt of their correct data from the respective States/UTs after clearing all validation/verification levels.

PM Modi coins new slogan says 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan' to push for innovation

The scheme was initially meant for small and marginal farmers (SMFs) having landholding up to 2 hectares but the scope of the scheme was extended to cover all landholding farmers with effect from June 2019.

To make this whole process more transparent and authenticated, Aadhar validation has been made compulsory. As of now, 11.20 Crores beneficiaries data is Aadhar seeded in the scheme.

According to PM-KISAN website, you must complete the eKYC process before Aug 31

eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal.

or nearest CSC centres may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.

Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st August 2022.

How to do PM Kisan Aadhaar OTP-based eKYC

Go to PM Kisan website

Go to farmers corner, click on eKYC tab

Enter your Aadhaar number and click on the Search tab

You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number

Click on Submit OTP and verify

After successful verification, the eKYC will be completed.