Paytm offer: Get up to Rs 2,000 cashback on flight ticket bookings

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Paytm has announced a summer travel offer on flight available upto Rs. 2000 as cashback. Paytm flight ticket booking cashback offer is valid for two-time per usage per user. All the registered Paytm users can avail the flight ticket booking cashback offer.

Paytm has not prescribed a minimum booking amount for availing the cashback of Rs 2,000, however, the e-commerce firm has clarified the cashback rules which can be read on its website.

For this the code that is to be used is SUMMERFLY.

The offer can be availed for a maximum of 2 times per usage per user.

Also, the person using the platform for flight booking needs to have the verified number registered on Paytm.

Cashback amount will be decided basis the amount of transaction i.e including convenience fee, insurance, free cancellation or any ancillaries purchased. And will be credited after successful transaction within 24 hours.

"If you have not completed your YC or have breached your monthly Wallet limit, you will receive Goldback (inclusive of 3% GST)," Paytm said.