Passenger commits suicide on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line, services delayed

New Delhi, Jan 03: A passenger allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Ghitorni station on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Friday, leading to brief delay in services, officials said.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon.

Police confirmed the incident but the identity, age and other details about the victim were awaited.

A passenger allegedly committed suicide at a station on the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro, a senior police official said. Services were delayed on the Sultanpur-Huda City Centre section of the Yellow Line due to the incident, DMRC officials said.

"Delay in services between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre due to a passenger on track at Ghitorni. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted soon after the incident. The normal services were resumed after 10-15 minutes delay, officials said.