Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: Dos and Don'ts for pregnant women during Surya Grahan

New Delhi Oct 24: Amidst Diwali festivities, skygazers in the country can catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse, which will take place on Tuesday.

In India, the solar eclipse will begin around 16:49 and end at 17:42. It will be seen from most of the places on Tuesday. A partial solar eclipse would be visible in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura, Helsinki, Moscow, Kabul, Islamabad, Tehran, and Baghdad.

However, the celestial event will not be seen from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (name of few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.). Indians will not be able to catch the glimpse of the eclipse towards the end as the same will be in progress after sunset.

Though eclipses are beautiful to watch, many across the world consider it as an inauspicious occurrence.

According to Drik Panchang, pregnant women are strictly advised not to venture out during Eclipse. It is believed that due to contamination and malefic effects of Rahu and Ketu, the baby might become handicapped or disabled and probability of miscarriage is increased.

Pregnant women are also advised not to cut or stitch any cloth or to do any other similar activities as these activities have similar effects on the baby.

Dos and Don'ts for Pregnant Women During Surya Grahan

Pregnant women are advised to stay indoors as much as possible during a Solar eclipse

Pregnant women should never look at the eclipse with bare eyes as it could damage the retina

Pregnant women are advised not to use sharp objects like knives as using them is believed to cause birth defects in the baby

During the eclipse time, pregnant women should avoid sleeping.

Pregnant women are advised to take a bath before and after the solar eclipse.

Pregnant women are advised to chant Santana Gopala Mantra or MahaMrutyunjaya Mantra, Vishnu Mantras and Surya Mantras during the eclipse period.

Cooking, eating, bathing, drinking water, etc. are prohibited until the eclipse is over.

Pregnant women should avoid facing the sun's rays during graham.

Consult your doctor before following your religious beliefs like fasting.

Make informed choices that are good for you, the baby and your family.

Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 23:45 [IST]