    Partial Solar Eclipse 2022: City-wise timings, when and where to watch

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 23: India is set to witness the last solar eclipse 2022 on December 25. It is going to be a partial solar eclipse.

    According to NASA, a partial solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but the Sun, Moon and Earth are not perfectly lined up. The Sun appears to have a dark shadow on only part of its surface.

    This gives the Sun a crescent shape or makes it appear as if a "bite" has been taken out of the Sun, depending on how much of the Sun is covered by the Moon.

    Partially eclipsed solar rays can be seen from Europe, the Urals and Western Siberia, Central Asia, and Western Asia, as well as the northeastern portion of Africa.

    The last solar eclipse of 2022 will also be visible in India. However, the celestial event will not be seen from Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of north-east India (name of few of such places are Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.).

    "The shadowing of the sun by the moon will be approximately between 40 and 50 percent at the time of the maximum eclipse in north-western parts of the country," the Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a statement.

    In Delhi and Mumbai, the percentage coverage of the Sun by the Moon at the time of the maximum eclipse will be around 44 per cent and 24 per cent respectively.

    The duration of the eclipse from the beginning up to sunset time will be 1 hour 13 minutes in Delhi and 1 hour 19 minutes in Mumbai.

    In Chennai, the duration of the partial solar eclipse will be 31 minutes and 12 minutes in Kolkata.

    Indians will not be able to catch the glimpse of the eclipse towards the end as the same will be in progress after sunset.

    According to Drik Panchang, a partial solar eclipse would be visible in cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura, Helsinki, Moscow, Kabul, Islamabad, Tehran, and Baghdad.

    Time and Date

    In India, the solar eclipse will begin around 16:49 and end at 17:42. It will be seen from most of places on October 25.

    City-Wise Timings of Partial Solar Eclipse

    New Delhi: 04:28 pm to 05:42 pm
    Mumbai: 04:49 pm to 06:09 pm
    Hyderabad: 04:58 pm to 05:48 pm
    Bengaluru: 05:12 pm to 05:56 pm
    Chennai: 05:13 pm to 05:45 pm
    Kolkata: 04:51 pm to 05:04 pm
    Bhopal: 04:42 pm to 05:47 pm
    Chandigarh: 04:23 pm to 05:41 pm

    India will be able to witness the next solar eclipse on August 2, 2027.

    solar eclipse

    Story first published: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 16:21 [IST]
    X