Osmania University to remain closed till month end

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Osmania University will remain closed until January 31 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The classes will be conducted in online mode starting today.

"All the stakeholders of the University are hereby informed that the ongoing holidays (commenced on 8th January) has been extended till 30th January 2022. The arrangements for taking online classes have been made starting 17th January," the OU said in a tweet.

The Osmania University exams and other tests that were to be held between January 17 and 31 are also being postponed. A fresh decision on the dates would be taken in due course of time.

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 16:45 [IST]