OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: Check vacancy, salary, age, qualification, fee; How to apply

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

Bhubaneswar, Nov 26: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited application to fill up 80 vacant posts of Assistant Director (Law) in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat service from November 26, 2021 onwards. Candidates who are interested an apply online through the official site of OPSC. The registration process will be on till December 24, 2021.

The last date for online registration is December 31, 2021.

Vacancy details:

UR - 35 (12 women)

SEBC- 10 (3 women)

SC -15 (5 women)

ST- 20 (7 women)

Salary:

If selected, you will get a salary of Rs 44,900 in Level 10, Cell -1 of Pay Matrix of ORSP Rules, 2017. In addition, usual Dearness and other Allowances as prescribed the Odisha government rules will also be will also be given.

Educational Qualification:

A Bachelor's Degree in Law from a recognized University and knowledge in Computer Application is a must.

Age:

Candidates between the age group of 23 to 35 years as on the first day of January, 2021 can apply. Relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to SEBC, SC, ST, women and ex-serviceman and persons with disabilities as per government guidelines.

Examination Fee:

A candidate belonging to general category is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs 500 only.

Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe of Odisha and Persons with Disability are exempted from payment of this fee.

How to Apply:

Go to the official site of OPSC on opsc.gov.in.

On homepage, click on Instructions to apply online link available.

A new window will open. Now, click on Apply Online link.

The name of the post and the registration link will appear

Provide the details and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment and submit.

Download and keep a copy for future reference

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 11:25 [IST]