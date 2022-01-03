Happy New Year 2022: Google sends out wishes with festive doodle

OPSC ASO Recruitment 2022: 796 posts up for grabs, details here

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 03: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications to fill up 796 posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Group-B of the Odisha Secretariat Service.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before February 25, 2022. The registration/re-registration link and payment of examination fee can be availed from January 20, 2022 to February 19, 2022.

Vacancies

Unreserved - 447 (149 w)

SEBC - 62(21 w)

SC - 109 (36 w)

ST - 178 (59 w)

Reservations for Sportspersons, Ex-servicemen, and Persons with Disability (PWD) will be adjusted within their respective categories.

Eligibility

Applicant should be between 21 years to 32 years of age, as on January 01, 2021. A relaxation of 5 years will be provided to SC, ST, SEBC, Women, and Ex-servicemen, and 10 years to PWD candidates with permanent disability of 40 percent and more.

How to apply

Go to the official website https://www.opsc.gov.in/

Fill in information all the required information and submit

Upload latest passport-size photograph, scanned copy of signature, and scanned left-hand thumb impression (LTI)

On successful submission, a Permanent Public Service Account Number (PPSAN) will be issued

Take a print out of the application form and sign under the 'Declaration for Submission to OPSC' and other documents.

A Certificate of Admission to written examination/skill test will be uploaded for eligible candidates.

The candidates need to download the certificates and produce them at the examination centres.

Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 16:03 [IST]