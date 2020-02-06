NVS PGT Recruitment Result released: Read important job notice

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 06: The NVS PGT Recruitment Result has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the list of qualified candidates and another list with the marks scored by the candidates in the CBT interview. In the second list, the names of both the eligible and non-eligible candidates has been given.

The recruitment was announced in July and the CBT was held on September 17 and 19 2019. A total of 430 posts for Post Graduate Teachers was announced. "In view of the policy that at least 1/3rd students admitted are girls, efforts will be made to post male and female teachers in proportion to the number of girl students in JNVs subject to condition that they fulfill the normal eligibility conditions. However, there is no separate reservation for Female Teachers to this effect," the official notification read. The results are available on navodaya.gov.in.