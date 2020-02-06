  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NVS PGT Recruitment Result released: Read important job notice

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: The NVS PGT Recruitment Result has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the list of qualified candidates and another list with the marks scored by the candidates in the CBT interview. In the second list, the names of both the eligible and non-eligible candidates has been given.

    NVS PGT Recruitment Result released: Read important job notice

    The recruitment was announced in July and the CBT was held on September 17 and 19 2019. A total of 430 posts for Post Graduate Teachers was announced. "In view of the policy that at least 1/3rd students admitted are girls, efforts will be made to post male and female teachers in proportion to the number of girl students in JNVs subject to condition that they fulfill the normal eligibility conditions. However, there is no separate reservation for Female Teachers to this effect," the official notification read. The results are available on navodaya.gov.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    recruitment results

    Story first published: Thursday, February 6, 2020, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X