NVS admission 2022: JNV class 6 application deadline extended, check eligibility

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 30: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the application deadline for the Jawahar Navadaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 admission. More details are available on the official website.

Students can apply until December 15. The admission test will be conducted for Class 6 students on April 30 at 11.30 am. The exams would be held in a single shift for all the JNVs.

"It is to bring to the notice of all concerned that last date of submission of online application for admission to class VI through Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas for the session 2022-23 is extended up to 15th December 2021 due to administrative reasons. Candidates may apply free of cost by visiting the website www.novodaya.gov.in," a statement read.

NVS admission 2022: Eligibility criteria

Students from districts where JNVs are there can apply

Candidate should not have been born before May 1 2009 and after April 30 2013.

Applicant should be student of Class 5 in academic year 2021-22 in a government or government aided or other recognised schools or 'B' certificate competency course of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in the same district where he or she seeks admission.

Candidate who are admitted to Class 5 before Sep 15 2021 are not eligible

Candidates can appear for selection test one time only

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:06 [IST]