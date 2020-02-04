NTPC Limited Engineer recruitment on GATE 2020 based scores: No update as yet

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The NTPC Limited Engineer recruitment based on GATE 2020 scores has been delayed. More details will be available on the official website.

The NTPC has announced the recruitment of executive engineer trainees (EET) in September last year. The recruitment was to begin on January 10 2020, but it was postponed.

While it was stated that the recruitment would begin soon, there is no official word on the same. The result for the GATE 2020 will be released on March 16 2020.