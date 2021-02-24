NTPC AE Recruitment 2021 vacancies: Apply now for 203 AE & Chemist posts

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: The NTPC AE Recruitment 2021 has begun. More details are available on the official website.

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited released a notification for the post of 200 assistant engineers and 30 assistant chemists. The NTPC is looking for Experienced Assistant Engineers in electrical/mechanical/electronics/instrumentation disciplines for Shift Operation and 30 experienced assistant chemist for its stations/projects. For More details Click here

Educational Qualification for NTPC AE & Chemist Recruitment 2021"

Engineering degree in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation with minimum 60% marks from recognized University/institute. For SC/ST/PwBD candidates, passing marks. A minimum of 1 year post qualification experience, excluding training period if any in Operation/Maintenance/ Erection/ Construction/ Engineering in Thermal or Gas Power Plant.

Chemists: Minimum 01 year post qualification experience (excluding training period, if any) in Water Treatment Plant process and water analysis (RO plant, DM plant, pre-treatment plant, etc.), Boiler water chemistry and knowledge of cooling water treatment, bulk chemical analysis, knowledge of analytical instruments, coal sampling and analysis, Oil analysis.

NTPC AE & Chemist age limit: 30 years

NTPC AE & Chemist Application fee:

Candidates belonging to General/ EWS/OBC category is required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300/-. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee. The payment can be made either in online or offline more. Candidate also have the option to pay the fees online through net banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card. The online payment option will be available in the website. Fee once paid will not be refunded.

NTPC AE & Chemist Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates should log on to the NTPC official website - www.ntpccareers.net or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying.

Candidates should note that no other means/ mode of application shall be accepted by the Corporation. Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID. NTPC will not be responsible for bouncing back of any email sent to the candidates.

Candidates will be required to upload their photograph, signature & proof of payment of registration fee (if applicable) during the online application. All attachments to be in JPG/JPEG format

After applying online, candidate is required to download the registration slip generated by the system with unique registration number. Copy of registration slip may be retained by the candidate for future reference. No document is required to send to NTPC by post.

Important Dates:

S. No. Event Date 1 Online application registration begins on February 24, 2021 2 Last date to apply online March 10, 2021 3 Admit Card release date To be announced later

Vacancy details

Discipline UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Electrical 38 9 24 13 6 90 Mechanical 30 7 18 10 5 70 Electronics/Instrumentation 19 3 10 5 3 40 Asstt. Chemist 14 2 8 4 2 30 Total 101 21 60 32 16 230