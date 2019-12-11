  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 11: The NTA UGC NET answer key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The answer key and response sheet is available for the December 2019 exam.

    NTA UGC NET answer key 2019: Result date and how to raise objections

    The exam it may be recalled was conducted between December 2 and December 6 2019. The total duration of the exam was three hours and the same was conducted in Computer Based Test mode.

    "The National Testing agency has also uploaded the provisional Answer keys for candidates to challenge on the NTA website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The procedure (as enclosed) for challenge of Answer Keys may be referred for the purpose. This facility is also available till 13.12.2019 (upto 11.50 pm).

    Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand rupees) only for each question challenged. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct.," says the official notification.

    The NTA is likely to announce the UGC NET result 2019 by December 31 2019. The answer key is available on https://testservices.nic.in/examsys/root/DownloadAdmitCard.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFR+IGw/HNgtGkqFO8PHqeUxqey88ieifnJP0clIOGqxU.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 8:27 [IST]
