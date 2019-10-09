  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Now, tomato prices soar to Rs 80 per kg in Delhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 09: After onions, retail price of tomatoes shot up to Rs 80 per kilogram in the national capital on Wednesday due to supply disruption caused by heavy rains in key growing states, including Karnataka.

    However, the price of onions has come down marginally compared to past week and is now hovering around Rs 60 per kg in the national capital.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to traders, tomatoes have turned costlier in the last few days as supplies have been impacted.

    At Mother Dairy's Safal outlets, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 58 per kg, while local vendors are selling between Rs 60 and 80 per kg on Wednesday, depending on the quality and locality, they said.

    Govt bans all varieties of onion export with immediate effect to curb price rise

    Retail price of tomatoes in other metros were also ruling high. Tomato was quoted at Rs 60 per kg in Kolkata, Rs 54 per kg in Mumbai and Rs 40 per kg in Chennai on Wednesday, as per the government data.

    Meanwhile, price of onions in retail markets in Delhi has come down to below Rs 60 per kg due to increase in supply of the bulb by the central government through cooperatives Nafed, NCCF and Mother Dairy. These cooperatives are selling onions at a cheaper rate of Rs 23.90 per kg.

    However, the price is still on the higher side in the retail market.

    These entities are selling onions from the buffer stock maintained by the central government. Out of 56,700 tonnes of onion stored as buffer stock, 18,000 tonnes have been offloaded in different markets, including Delhi.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    tomato onion food prices

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue