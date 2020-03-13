NIMHANS Recruitment 2020: Now apply for 16 jobs

New Delhi, Mar 13: National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru under NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Scientific Officer, Cohort Manager, Senior Scientific Officer and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 2 April 2020.

Important Dates to remember

Last date: 2 April 2020

NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Psychiatric Social Worker (Under Dept. Of Psychiatric Social Work) - 9 Posts

Junior Scientific Officer (Under Centre for Addiction Medicine) - 1 Post

Cohort Manager (Under Center for Addiction Medicine) - 1 Post

Senior Scientific Officer [Under Cell Culture/Stem Cell Biology Laboratory, NBRC] - 1 Post

Office Assistant- 1 Post

Data Manager - 2 Posts

Yoga Therapist- 1 Post

NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Psychiatric Social Worker (Under Dept. Of Psychiatric Social Work): Master's Degree in Social Work from a recognized University.

Junior Scientific Officer (Under Centre for Addiction Medicine): M.Sc in Biochemistry/ Medical Biochemistry.

Cohort Manager (Under Center for Addiction Medicine): M.Phil. in Clinical Psychology/ Social work.

Senior Scientific Officer [Under Cell Culture/Stem Cell Biology Laboratory, NBRC]: PhD in Life Sciences.

Office Assistant: Candidates with any Degree from a recognized University /Institution.

Data Manager: M.Sc Biostatistics/ MCA from a recognized University.

Yoga Therapist: B.Sc Degree in Yoga OR Graduation with 1-year Postgraduate Diploma in Yoga from a recognized University.

NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Psychiatric Social Worker (Under Dept. Of Psychiatric Social Work) - 35 years

Junior Scientific Officer (Under Centre for Addiction Medicine), Cohort Manager (Under Center for Addiction Medicine), Office Assistant - 30 years

Data Manager - 40 years

Yoga Therapist- 32 years

NIMHANS Recruitment 2020: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply for NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 by sending applications along with the documents to the Registrar, NIMHANS, P.B.No.2900, Hosur Road, Bengaluru - 560 029 on or before 2 April 2020.

Application Fee:

General/OBC - Rs. 590/-

SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman - Rs. 295/-