NIMHANS Recruitment 2020: Now apply for 16 jobs

    New Delhi, Mar 13: National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru under NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Scientific Officer, Cohort Manager, Senior Scientific Officer and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 2 April 2020.

    Important Dates to remember

    Last date: 2 April 2020

    NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

    Psychiatric Social Worker (Under Dept. Of Psychiatric Social Work) - 9 Posts

    Junior Scientific Officer (Under Centre for Addiction Medicine) - 1 Post

    Cohort Manager (Under Center for Addiction Medicine) - 1 Post

    Senior Scientific Officer [Under Cell Culture/Stem Cell Biology Laboratory, NBRC] - 1 Post

    Office Assistant- 1 Post

    Data Manager - 2 Posts

    Yoga Therapist- 1 Post

    NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

    Educational Qualification:

    Psychiatric Social Worker (Under Dept. Of Psychiatric Social Work): Master's Degree in Social Work from a recognized University.

    Junior Scientific Officer (Under Centre for Addiction Medicine): M.Sc in Biochemistry/ Medical Biochemistry.

    Cohort Manager (Under Center for Addiction Medicine): M.Phil. in Clinical Psychology/ Social work.

    Senior Scientific Officer [Under Cell Culture/Stem Cell Biology Laboratory, NBRC]: PhD in Life Sciences.

    Office Assistant: Candidates with any Degree from a recognized University /Institution.

    Data Manager: M.Sc Biostatistics/ MCA from a recognized University.

    Yoga Therapist: B.Sc Degree in Yoga OR Graduation with 1-year Postgraduate Diploma in Yoga from a recognized University.

    NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

    • Psychiatric Social Worker (Under Dept. Of Psychiatric Social Work) - 35 years
    • Junior Scientific Officer (Under Centre for Addiction Medicine), Cohort Manager (Under Center for Addiction Medicine), Office Assistant - 30 years
    • Data Manager - 40 years
    • Yoga Therapist- 32 years

    NIMHANS Recruitment 2020: How to apply

    Interested candidates can apply for NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 by sending applications along with the documents to the Registrar, NIMHANS, P.B.No.2900, Hosur Road, Bengaluru - 560 029 on or before 2 April 2020.

    Application Fee:

    General/OBC - Rs. 590/-

    SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman - Rs. 295/-

