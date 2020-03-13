NIMHANS Recruitment 2020: Now apply for 16 jobs
New Delhi, Mar 13: National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) Bengaluru under NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Scientific Officer, Cohort Manager, Senior Scientific Officer and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 2 April 2020.
Important Dates to remember
Last date: 2 April 2020
NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Psychiatric Social Worker (Under Dept. Of Psychiatric Social Work) - 9 Posts
Junior Scientific Officer (Under Centre for Addiction Medicine) - 1 Post
Cohort Manager (Under Center for Addiction Medicine) - 1 Post
Senior Scientific Officer [Under Cell Culture/Stem Cell Biology Laboratory, NBRC] - 1 Post
Office Assistant- 1 Post
Data Manager - 2 Posts
Yoga Therapist- 1 Post
NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Psychiatric Social Worker (Under Dept. Of Psychiatric Social Work): Master's Degree in Social Work from a recognized University.
Junior Scientific Officer (Under Centre for Addiction Medicine): M.Sc in Biochemistry/ Medical Biochemistry.
Cohort Manager (Under Center for Addiction Medicine): M.Phil. in Clinical Psychology/ Social work.
Senior Scientific Officer [Under Cell Culture/Stem Cell Biology Laboratory, NBRC]: PhD in Life Sciences.
Office Assistant: Candidates with any Degree from a recognized University /Institution.
Data Manager: M.Sc Biostatistics/ MCA from a recognized University.
Yoga Therapist: B.Sc Degree in Yoga OR Graduation with 1-year Postgraduate Diploma in Yoga from a recognized University.
NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Psychiatric Social Worker (Under Dept. Of Psychiatric Social Work) - 35 years
- Junior Scientific Officer (Under Centre for Addiction Medicine), Cohort Manager (Under Center for Addiction Medicine), Office Assistant - 30 years
- Data Manager - 40 years
- Yoga Therapist- 32 years
NIMHANS Recruitment 2020: How to apply
Interested candidates can apply for NIMHANS Recruitment 2020 by sending applications along with the documents to the Registrar, NIMHANS, P.B.No.2900, Hosur Road, Bengaluru - 560 029 on or before 2 April 2020.
Application Fee:
General/OBC - Rs. 590/-
SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman - Rs. 295/-