Netflix introduces mobile plan of Rs.199 per month! Check how to avail

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 24: Netflix has introduced new mobile-only plan exclusively for India at Rs 199 per month. The new plan will be live in India today, and this is the only market where the company is launching the plan.

The Netflix Rs 199 per month plan will work only on smartphones and mobiles.

The video content platform, which had been testing the mobile-only plan for several months in India, has also restructured its three existing plans. Indians spend 30 per cent of their time on entertainment, they are consuming content on the go and in their homes.

Members in India watch content on their mobile phones more than anywhere else in the world, Netflix Director Product Innovation Ajay Arora told reporters here.

"The mobile plan for Rs 199 a month is made for India. Users will have access to the same unlimited standard definition (SD), ad-free content under this plan," he said adding that this will help the company expand to smaller cities in the country.

How to sign up for Netflix Rs 199 per month plan?

First, download the Netflix app or visit the website http://www.netflix.com .

. Then select the mobile plan for Rs 199 per month.

Add account details.

You will get the first month for free (for new members).

After that you can continue with the plan.