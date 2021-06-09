NEST 2021 exam new date announced: Apply until July 15

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 05: The NEST 2021 exam dates have been announced. The same is available on the official website.

The NEST 2021 exam will be held on August 14. The registration date for the National Screening Test 2021 has also been extended to July 15 2021. Thos candidates who have not yet applied can do so online.

The application process began on February 2021. Earlier the entrance test was scheduled to be held on June 14 and the deadline for the application submission was June 7. The exams were supposed to held in two sessions, the first session from 9 am to 12.30 pm and the second session between 2.30 pm and 6 pm.

The NEST 2021 exam is a compulsory test for students seeking admissions to National Institute of Science and Education and Research, Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai-Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. The exams are conducted across India in 90 centres. Candidates can apply for NEST 2021 on nestexam.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 10:42 [IST]