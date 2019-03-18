Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan: Apply for 225 District Youth Coordinators, Support staff

New Delhi

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 18: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 225 District Youth Coordinator, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Multi Tasking Staff staff. Candidate can apply from 16.03.2019 and before 31.03.2019.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) is an autonomous body of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. It mobilizes youth through Youth Clubs and involves them in nation building activities and inculcate in them such values and skills that they become productive and responsible citizens of a modern, secular, democratic & technological India. Presently NYKS has 623 district offices called Nehru Yuva Kendra and 29 State Offices across the country. Nehru Yuva Kendra is headed by a district level officer called District Youth Coordinator.

Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed Matriculation, Under Graduate, Post Graduate or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit



Maximum Age Limit : 28 Years

Salary Details :



District Youth Coordinator: Rs. 56,100/- to Rs. 1,77,500/-

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: Rs. 25,500/- to Rs. 81,100/-

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): Rs. 18,000/- to Rs. 56,900/-

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and Interview.

Important Dates



Starting Date for Submission of Application : 16.03.2019

Last date for Submission of Application : 31.03.2019

Click here for notification

Click here to apply