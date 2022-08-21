India
    NEET UG exam 2022 answer key to be released shortly: Check how to download

    New Delhi, Aug 21: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) answer key is expected to be released shortly.

    The candidates who appeared in the NEET UG exam 2022, can check and download the answer key on the official website.

    Nearly 18,72,341 candidates registered for the NEET 2022 exam conducted on July 17.

    In 2021, the NEET cut-off for general category candidates was between 720-138, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC)- 137-108.

    CUET UG 2022: Students appearing for phase 4 struggle with uninformed changes in dates, centresCUET UG 2022: Students appearing for phase 4 struggle with uninformed changes in dates, centres

    NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How to download

    • Go to the official website- neet.nta.nic.in
    • Click on the 'View NEET UG 2022 answer key' link
    • Enter required details
    • The NEET answer key 2022 will be displayed on the screen
    • Download and take a printout for future reference

    The NEET UG is an entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 10:29 [IST]
