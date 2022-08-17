NEET UG Answer Key 2022 likely to be released this week: How to raise objections

Janmashtami 2022: What Bhog you can offer to Lord Krishna as per your zodiac signs

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 17: The NEET UG Answer Key 2022 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by August 18, reports say.

Once the answer keys are released candidates can raise objections on the official website.

Candidates will have to log in and then use their credentials, application number and date of birth. Candidates can challenge the responses on the NEET answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per objection.

NEET, JEE Exams to be merged into CUET?

The NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17 witnessed 18 lakh candidates taking the exam. Last year the cut off for the general category candidates was between 720 and 138 while for the Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes and Other Backward Classes it was between 137 and 108. The NEET UG Answer Key 2022 once released will be available on neet.nta.nic.in.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 12:33 [IST]