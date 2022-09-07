NEET UG Results 2022 to be released soon: Direct link to check score cards online

Delhi's dry spell to continue, no rains predicted for next 5 days

Over 80% govt schools in country 'worse than junkyards', says Kejriwal in letter to PM

Ahead of 'pollution season', Delhi bans sale, use and produce of firecrackers till Jan 1, 2023

These Tata cars are available at discounts of up to Rs 40,000: Check details here

NEET UG 2022 Result: What to do if official website crashes?

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 07: The wait might be over for nearly18 lakh NEET UG 2022 as the National Testing Agency, NTA, is expected to declare the much-awaited NEET UG 2022 Results today.

NTA is expected to declare the NEET UG 2022 results by today evening. However, NTA has not confirmed the same.

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for any updates regarding the NEET Results 2022.

Once declared, candidates will then be able to check and download their respective results from the official website.

In case NEET UG official website crashes, then students can check their respective results on the official website of NTA, i.e., nta.nic.in, or on the results website of NTA, i.e., ntaresults.nic.in.

Breaching the 18-lakh mark, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the largest entrance exam in the county of which 10.64 lakh were female.

NEET-PG counselling likely to commence from this date

This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam surpassed 18 lakh, a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from 2021.

NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing courses.

NEET UG Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in

On the home page, click on 'NEET Result 2022' link.

Enter required details including application number and date of birth and submit.

Your NEET UG 2022 results will appear on the screen.

Download and take the print out for future reference.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 12:57 [IST]