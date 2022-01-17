NEET UG 2021 for AIQ schedule declared: Details inside

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 17: The NEET UG 2021 counselling deadline has been set by the National Medical Commission. More details are available on the official website.

    Representational Image

    As per the schedule the first round of counselling for the All India Quota will be completed between January 19 and January 28. For the state MBBS admissions the round 1 counselling can be conducted between January 27 and 21.

    Schedule AIQ State Quota
    Round 1 counselling January 19 to 28 January 27 to 31
    Admission deadline February 4 February 7
    Round 2 February 9 to 18 February 15 to 18
    Admission deadline February 26 February 24
    Mop-up round March 2 to 11 March 7 to 10
    Admission deadline March 19 March 15
    Stray vacancy round March 21 to 22 March 16
    Admission deadline March 26 March 20

    "For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling, all participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays/ Sundays and Gazetted Holidays as working days," the NMC said.

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2022
    X