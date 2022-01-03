NEET SS 2021 admit card releasing today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 03: The NEET SS 2021 Admit Card will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The admit card will be released by the National Board of Examinations. Those candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET SS) can download the admit card today.

    "Admit Cards for NEET-SS 2021 Examination shall be available to downloaded at NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in on 3rd January 2022. Candidates found ineligible shall not be issued admit cards," the NEET SS said.

    The NEET SS 2021 results will be declared on January 31 and classed will begin in February.

    Candidates will be informed through email and SMS and the website notice when the admit card is released. Once candidates download the admit card, they are required to paste their latest passport size photo in the space that is provided in the admit card. The NEET SS 2021 admit card once released will be available on nbe.edu.in.

    Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 17:34 [IST]
