NEET PG Merit List for All India Quota Seats released

New Delhi, Feb 18: The NEET PG Merit List for All India Quota Seats has been released. The same is available on the official website.

This all India 50 per cent quota rank is the overall merit position of the candidates among those who have appeared ini the NEET PG. This is valid only for the all India 50 per cent quota in MD or MS or PG Diploma courses.

The NEET PG was held on January 5 2020. 1,67,102 candidates had registered and 1,60,888 candidates had appeared for the exam. 89,549 candidates qualified. The exam was for 1,200 marks and the cut off for general category was 366. For the unreserved PWD category it was 391. More details are available on natboard.edu.in.