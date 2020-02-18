  • search
Trending Coronavirus Donald Trump
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NEET PG Merit List for All India Quota Seats released

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 18: The NEET PG Merit List for All India Quota Seats has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    NEET PG Merit List for All India Quota Seats released

    This all India 50 per cent quota rank is the overall merit position of the candidates among those who have appeared ini the NEET PG. This is valid only for the all India 50 per cent quota in MD or MS or PG Diploma courses.

    The NEET PG was held on January 5 2020. 1,67,102 candidates had registered and 1,60,888 candidates had appeared for the exam. 89,549 candidates qualified. The exam was for 1,200 marks and the cut off for general category was 366. For the unreserved PWD category it was 391. More details are available on natboard.edu.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X