NEET PG Counselling 2022: Check revised cut off scores for admission

New Delhi, Oct 20: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the revised cut off scores for NEET PG counselling 2022.

Candidates can now check the revised cut-off at the official NBE website. The qualifying percentile for NEET PG 2022 has been reduced by 25 percentile.

The decision to reduce the NEET PG 2022 percentile was taken based on recommendations by the National Medical Commission (NMC) due to a large number of seats that had gone vacant mainly in pre- and para-clinical subjects in the last session.

Based on the revised cut-off, the minimum qualifying criteria for the general category is 201 (25th percentile), which has been reduced from 275 (50th percentile). The cut-off for UR-PwD has been decreased from 260 (45th percentile) to 186 (20th percentile), and 169 (15th percentile) for the candidates of the SC/ST/OBC category (including PwD of SC/ST/OBC), which has been reduced from 245 (40th percentile).

The official notification stated,"Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the NEET-PG 2022 information bulletin.''

However, the candidates should also note that there is no change in the NEET PG 2022 rank. The result for NEET PG exam was announced on June 1, 2022.

Candidates will be able to register beginning on October 31 at the MCC's official website mcc.nic.in. The last date for NEET PG 2022 mop up round counselling is on November 4, 2022. According to the NEET PG counselling schedule, candidates will have access to the choice filling and locking option from November 1 to November 4.

Later, the results of the seat allotment for qualifying applicants who met the revised NEET PG cut-off and those applying for the mop-up round will be released on November 9, 2022.

From November 10- 14, 2022, students will have to report to the designated medical college once the NEET PG mop-up results are announced.

