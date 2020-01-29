  • search
    NEET PG 2020 result date updates

    New Delhi, Jan 29: The NEET PG 2020 result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    There are several rumours floating that the results would be declared by today. However officials have advised candidates not to fall prey to such rumours. There is every likelihood that the results would be declared by January 31.

    The exams were held on January 5 2020. Along with the results, the cut off marks will also be released. The results once declared will be available on nbe.edu.in.

    NEET PG 2020 Cut off:

    • General: 50
    • SC/ST/OBC: 40
    • General PH_ 45
    • SC/ST/OBC-PH: 40

    How to check NEET PZG 2020 result:

    • Go to nbe.edu.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 7:48 [IST]
