    NEET 2021: Exam dates announced by NTA

    New Delhi, Mar 13: The NEET 2021 exam will be conducted on August 1. More details are available on the official website.

    The NEET (UG) 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency in 11 languages. The exams are being conducted for the admissions to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses.

    The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilised by other Entities of Central/State Governments (including Indian Nursing Council/ Nursing Colleges/ Schools, JIPMER) for counselling / admission to relevant courses [including B.Sc. (Nursing) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences)] in accordance with their rules / norms / guidelines.

    Information on the Test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code would be made available soon on the official website. More details will be available on nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 13, 2021, 9:23 [IST]
