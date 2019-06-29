NEET 2019 Counselling full list of dates released: Check details

New Delhi, June 29: The NEET 2019 Counselling date has been released. More details are available on the official website.

While the registration and choice locking procedure is over, the committee will process seat allotment till June 30. Students who are allotted a seat in the first round will have to appear for the first round between July 1 and July 6 2019.

The registration process for the second round of counselling will begin on July 9 and end on July 11. Payment facility will be available till July 11, 12 noon.

The choice locking facility for the second counselling will be available on July 12, post 3 pm. The seat allotment process will be done from July 13 to July 15. The seat allotment result for the second round of counselling will be released on July 15.

The admission process for the second allotment list will be conducted from July 15 to July 22. The seats that remain vacant will be transferred to the state quota on July 23.