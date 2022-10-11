YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    NCERT jobs 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, last date to apply

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 11: NCERT jobs 2022: National Council of Educational Research and Training has invited applications to fill up various academic positions under the direct recruitment programme.

    NCERT jobs 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility, last date to apply

    Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 28.

    NCERT recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 292 vacancies.

    Vacancies details:

    Professor: 40

    Associate Professor: 97

    Assistant Professor: 155

    NCERT recruitment 2022 application fee:

    Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. Women candidates and applicants belonging to SC/ST/PWD are exempted from payment of fee.

    NCERT recruitment 2022: How to apply

    • Go to the official website at ncert.nic.in
    • Click "Advertisement for filling up of 292 Faculty Positions (Apply Now)" link on the homepage.
    • Fill the application form and pay the application fee.
    • Upload all the essential documents and submit them.
    • Download and take the print out for future reference.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    jobs

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 17:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X