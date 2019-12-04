  • search
    NCDRC UDC exam result 2019 declared: Call letter for typing test details

    New Delhi, Dec 04: The NCDRC UDC exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Further, the call letter for the typing test is also available for download now. The typing test would require a speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer. This would be followed by a descriptive test that will comprise of comprehension passage, essay writing as well precise writing. The results are available on ncdrc.nic.in.

    How to check NCDRC UDC exam result 2019:

    • Go to ncdrc.nic.in
    • Click on the jobs direct recruitment link
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 8:31 [IST]
