NCDRC UDC exam result 2019 declared: Call letter for typing test details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 04: The NCDRC UDC exam result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Further, the call letter for the typing test is also available for download now. The typing test would require a speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer. This would be followed by a descriptive test that will comprise of comprehension passage, essay writing as well precise writing. The results are available on ncdrc.nic.in.

How to check NCDRC UDC exam result 2019:

Go to ncdrc.nic.in

Click on the jobs direct recruitment link

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout