Nagaland State Lottery: Winning numbers of Dear Eagle Evening

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Nagaland State Lottery today result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Today's draw is being held at 8 pm.. Meanwhile the results of the August 28 draw is available. The winning numbers of the Dear Eagle Evening results are given below. The August 28 results once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

1st Prize 25.27 Lakhs/- 65C 13901 75A 62702

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 13901 62702 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

28542 35441 45632 49182 53503 57150 77163 80055 95937 98909

3rd Prize 500/-

0133 1016 1025 3152 5361 6229 8242 9149 9184 9682

4th Prize 250/-

0562 1015 1392 1925 2048 4279 6466 9175 9364 9740

5th Prize 120/-

0003 0789 2051 2659 3746 5058 6022 6888 7720 8571

0112 1018 2100 2676 3866 5081 6044 6889 7784 8667

0312 1168 2229 2682 3964 5084 6054 7124 7915 8681

0318 1211 2235 2728 4233 5121 6247 7304 7965 9096

0335 1395 2285 2744 4464 5241 6369 7319 8014 9291

0373 1482 2330 3030 4562 5287 6485 7330 8318 9351

0398 1533 2360 3317 4573 5445 6572 7467 8385 9446

0474 1603 2400 3320 4673 5494 6613 7517 8463 9483

0497 1621 2406 3376 4987 5675 6701 7639 8523 9562

0729 2009 2519 3471 5028 6009 6782 7646 8536 9791