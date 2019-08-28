Nagaland State Lottery today result: Check winning numbers

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 28: The Nagaland State Lottery today result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Today's draw is being held at 8 pm.. Meanwhile the results of the August 27 draw is available. The winning numbers of the Dear Parrot Evening results are given below. The August 28 results once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Winning numbers

1st Prize 25.26 Lakhs/- 54L 12204 79E 71795

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 12204 71795 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

14959 20218 23365 32359 34602 41159 45368 50860 75399 97923

3rd Prize 500/-

0322 0584 1019 2016 2089 2825 3220 3407 5228 5291

4th Prize 250/-

0613 1466 1630 2583 3557 6048 7591 8161 8401 9838

5th Prize 120/-

0201 1480 2723 3513 5012 5513 6605 7382 8213 9320

0393 1541 2766 3584 5045 5653 6719 7859 8247 9328

0766 1663 2963 3834 5066 5773 6763 7874 8350 9405

0829 1873 2999 3924 5075 5925 6871 7901 8438 9497

1077 2051 3112 4036 5134 5976 6888 7908 8672 9722

1078 2093 3164 4344 5211 6090 6993 7929 8680 9770

1123 2162 3186 4383 5261 6222 7037 7938 8709 9868

1175 2356 3286 4524 5265 6504 7168 8002 9025 9873

1274 2466 3314 4759 5318 6541 7251 8043 9026 9913

1378 2509 3328 4987 5339 6581 7314 8123 9097 9932