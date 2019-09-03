Nagaland State Lottery result Today: Check winning numbers

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 03: The Nagaland State Lottery today result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Flamingo Evening lottery result held on September 2. The September 3 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Flamingo Evening Lottery results:

1st Prize 25.25 Lakhs/- 63J 76188 83J 37396

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 76188 37396 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

05381 06628 15444 41018 49824 85720 86683 88011 96141 97747

3rd Prize 500/-

1476 3991 4473 4591 5202 5330 5889 6272 8358 8999

4th Prize 250/-

0590 2998 3848 4338 4447 7261 7870 8292 8980 9891

5th Prize 120/-

0005 0928 1382 2588 4076 4865 5952 7284 8368 9064

0054 1016 1519 2655 4100 4994 6075 7505 8375 9070

0085 1050 1639 2746 4138 4996 6170 7763 8379 9145

0136 1125 1651 2858 4304 5006 6316 7792 8515 9166

0166 1140 1924 2976 4322 5048 6753 7883 8560 9228

0197 1174 2035 3201 4559 5150 6838 7954 8739 9298

0372 1217 2082 3275 4608 5279 7030 7981 8833 9300

0400 1218 2213 3363 4678 5524 7040 8052 8844 9560

0468 1271 2303 3389 4704 5558 7098 8175 8861 9600

0826 1287 2367 3611 4850 5676 7155 8257 8989 9964