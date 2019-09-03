  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nagaland State Lottery result Today: Check winning numbers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 03: The Nagaland State Lottery today result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Nagaland State Lottery result Today: Check winning numbers

    The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Flamingo Evening lottery result held on September 2. The September 3 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

    Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Flamingo Evening Lottery results:

    1st Prize 25.25 Lakhs/- 63J 76188 83J 37396

    (including Super Prize Amt)

    Cons. Prize 1000/- 76188 37396 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

    2nd Prize 9000/-

    05381 06628 15444 41018 49824 85720 86683 88011 96141 97747

    3rd Prize 500/-

    1476 3991 4473 4591 5202 5330 5889 6272 8358 8999

    4th Prize 250/-

    0590 2998 3848 4338 4447 7261 7870 8292 8980 9891

    5th Prize 120/-

    0005 0928 1382 2588 4076 4865 5952 7284 8368 9064

    0054 1016 1519 2655 4100 4994 6075 7505 8375 9070

    0085 1050 1639 2746 4138 4996 6170 7763 8379 9145

    0136 1125 1651 2858 4304 5006 6316 7792 8515 9166

    0166 1140 1924 2976 4322 5048 6753 7883 8560 9228

    0197 1174 2035 3201 4559 5150 6838 7954 8739 9298

    0372 1217 2082 3275 4608 5279 7030 7981 8833 9300

    0400 1218 2213 3363 4678 5524 7040 8052 8844 9560

    0468 1271 2303 3389 4704 5558 7098 8175 8861 9600

    0826 1287 2367 3611 4850 5676 7155 8257 8989 9964

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    nagaland lottery results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue