Nagaland State Lottery Result: Check Dear Flamingo Evening result

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Nagaland State Lottery today result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Flamingo Evening lottery result held on September 9. The September 10 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Flamingo Evening results:

1st Prize 25.25 Lakhs/- 64C 05261 74J 61773

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 05261 61773 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

13343 14317 17525 19442 46125 47706 61146 64208 70773 90967

3rd Prize 500/-

0190 0603 1953 2315 3320 4101 4150 5142 5195 8393

4th Prize 250/-

2172 2940 3316 4956 5054 6581 6858 6887 7271 7386

5th Prize 120/-

0189 1265 2024 2501 3777 4681 6162 7060 7924 8975 0229 1353 2054 2793 4323 4784 6224 7169 8015 9078 0374 1434 2107 2918 4342 5021 6230 7182 8212 9103 0431 1664 2130 2996 4359 5211 6272 7231 8280 9139 0602 1685 2159 3054 4414 5265 6347 7382 8293 9189 0763 1691 2223 3099 4496 5583 6532 7401 8490 9282 1007 1772 2289 3340 4521 6002 6588 7404 8590 9433 1102 1820 2313 3431 4522 6011 6872 7413 8741 9464 1113 1978 2376 3510 4575 6060 7020 7423 8748 9835 1159 1987 2440 3556 4591 6158 7047 7557 8818 9967