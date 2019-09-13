Nagaland State Lotteries Result winning numbers

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 13: The Nagaland State Lotteries result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Falcon Evening lottery result held on September 12. The September 13 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Falcon Evening results:

1st Prize 25.28 Lakhs/- 85C 07390 90K 58285

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 07390 58285 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

03764 09973 11568 32947 37051 51518 73335 84283 88961 96802

3rd Prize 500/-

2382 2584 4032 4044 4722 5213 5905 7441 9441 9899

4th Prize 250/-

0108 0174 0716 1046 1909 2355 3062 6629 7208 8794

5th Prize 120/-

0076 1202 2094 2933 3519 4631 5720 7106 8084 9092

0414 1212 2202 3007 3539 4733 5728 7200 8403 9122

0533 1282 2228 3127 3690 4772 5773 7274 8454 9239

0586 1299 2366 3162 3698 4856 6054 7500 8577 9392

0617 1303 2478 3178 3807 5037 6261 7599 8580 9393

0677 1415 2674 3344 3892 5128 6341 7669 8653 9592

0681 1580 2793 3404 3996 5146 6389 7737 8762 9736

0695 1606 2889 3416 4061 5297 6397 7897 8784 9889

1151 1927 2931 3427 4273 5456 6775 7986 9077 9940

1157 2053 2932 3470 4389 5468 6823 7995 9085 9942