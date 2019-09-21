Nagaland State Lotteries Result: Vulture Evening, super prize amount details

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: The Nagaland State Lotteries result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Vulture Evening lottery result held on September 20. The September 21 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Vulture Evening results:

1st Prize 50 Lakhs/- 62J 76572 90D 01988

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 76572 01988 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

01427 02314 04054 48342 71746 81366 89774 92231 94170 96971

3rd Prize 500/-

1202 1658 3225 3884 5353 7004 8023 8032 9086 9976

4th Prize 250/-

0332 1131 1534 1651 4670 5626 7453 7876 8259 9642

5th Prize 120/-

0139 1197 2637 3213 4157 5102 5797 6506 8061 8987 0208 1327 2674 3283 4273 5104 5833 6583 8093 8993 0350 1342 2720 3315 4446 5142 5890 6791 8113 9042 0402 1644 2804 3323 4464 5328 5908 7201 8282 9059 0411 1788 2890 3326 4542 5350 5932 7348 8640 9070 0462 1845 2902 3441 4559 5393 5935 7422 8686 9092 0608 2101 2908 3676 4677 5478 5946 7474 8732 9096 0654 2181 2972 3733 4834 5543 6060 7568 8736 9188 0694 2407 3076 3924 4902 5544 6093 7705 8804 9470 1113 2585 3190 4033 5051 5775 6341 7935 8918 9882