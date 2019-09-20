Nagaland State Lotteries Result: Falcon Evening result

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Nagaland State Lotteries result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Falcon Evening lottery result held on September 19. The September 20 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Falcon Evening results:

1st Prize 50 Lakhs/- 84G 85315 97C 69449

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 85315 69449 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

10330 15547 18783 22959 44842 56453 66652 68310 80663 85191

3rd Prize 500/-

0547 0970 1299 2499 2713 2920 3507 5324 5825 9390

4th Prize 250/-

5035 5101 5156 6291 6922 7049 7187 8423 9555 9710

5th Prize 120/-

0218 1058 2026 2822 4022 5408 6290 7218 8254 8994

0246 1077 2112 3066 4167 5411 6600 7380 8516 9203

0337 1147 2317 3271 4324 5468 6772 7431 8593 9259

0426 1186 2341 3330 4368 5617 6777 7471 8628 9327

0430 1335 2367 3341 4736 5830 6792 7792 8685 9358

0480 1344 2471 3632 4899 6008 6794 7829 8746 9377

0486 1385 2571 3639 4972 6049 7025 7859 8817 9431

0730 1659 2582 3762 5131 6145 7137 8001 8884 9530

0748 1909 2657 3829 5138 6154 7159 8021 8911 9891

0996 1948 2777 4005 5281 6175 7165 8203 8989 9896