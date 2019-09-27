Nagaland State Lotteries Result: Dear Falcon Evening results

New Delhi, Sep 267: The Nagaland State Lotteries result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Falcon Evening lottery result held on September 26. The September 27 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Falcon Evening results:

1st Prize 50 Lakhs/- 98B 34432 99A 05545

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 34432 05545 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

15299 21864 38351 40602 64858 85395 91544 91762 92905 95769

3rd Prize 500/-

0732 1150 1211 4166 5566 6373 8060 8176 9265 9268

4th Prize 250/-

1018 1510 1656 2481 2913 4188 7358 7369 7917 9791

5th Prize 120/-

0020 1255 2185 3636 4373 5000 5825 7091 8361 9100

0297 1320 2308 3677 4381 5036 5958 7172 8378 9155

0506 1395 2614 3706 4466 5158 6026 7367 8421 9181

0595 1399 2622 3722 4490 5169 6079 7411 8673 9516

0623 1432 2816 3855 4524 5199 6111 7472 8715 9679

0698 1531 2959 3952 4538 5221 6147 7520 8724 9758

0781 1532 3102 4099 4585 5364 6316 7619 8776 9778

0876 1780 3268 4187 4653 5384 6527 7759 8875 9845

0902 1814 3449 4211 4880 5675 6906 8093 8884 9891

1010 2147 3612 4218 4974 5786 6991 8247 9033 9982