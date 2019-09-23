Nagaland State Lotteries Result: Check Dear Hawk Evening winning number

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Nagaland State Lotteries result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Hawk Evening lottery result held on September 22. The September 23 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Hawk Evening results:

1st Prize 50 Lakhs/- 76J 06972 93A 49934

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 06972 49934 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

10244 14291 17517 19205 25562 29263 29505 42225 43457 78743

3rd Prize 500/-

0027 1797 2273 2682 3711 4817 7948 9046 9882 9958

4th Prize 250/-

1476 1904 2053 3166 7158 7834 7940 9314 9490 9702

5th Prize 120/-

0073 0915 1920 2790 3918 4582 5671 7216 7953 9259

0079 0959 2093 2832 4090 4649 5753 7325 7999 9266

0095 1147 2131 2834 4137 4651 5852 7342 8362 9276

0105 1269 2160 3454 4159 4724 5983 7395 8630 9279

0318 1359 2198 3479 4402 4764 6468 7484 8939 9317

0464 1433 2228 3485 4428 5023 6925 7576 8946 9601

0522 1618 2289 3602 4447 5157 7013 7632 9054 9615

0551 1678 2339 3642 4469 5177 7122 7748 9072 9768

0570 1747 2576 3736 4487 5231 7189 7769 9104 9863

0789 1753 2751 3846 4526 5480 7192 7855 9113 9904