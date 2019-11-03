Nagaland State Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery: Draw date and time

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 03: The Nagaland State Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The ticket is priced at Rs 100 and the first prize is Rs 1 crore. The draw is being held today ie November 3 2019. The results would be available from 4.30 pm onwards. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh. The results once declared will be available on https://www.rattanlottery.com/check-results.

Nagaland State Dear Winter Special Bumper Lottery Prize Scheme:

1st prize Rs 1 crore, 2nd prize 1 of Rs 10 lakhs, 3rd Prize (50) of 9000, 4th prize (50) of Rs 5000, the 5th prize (300) of Rs 2000, 6th prize (300) of Rs 1000, 7th prize (600) of Rs 500, 8th prize (3000) of Rs 300.